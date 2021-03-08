Small Claims Court 101 | Paid Content

PAID CONTENT | Attorney Kim Baer teaches us things we need to know about Small Claims Court. Small claims court provides people with a low-cost, simple process for resolving disputes involving small amounts of money. The dollar amount that can be recovered is up to $6500 and includes claims made by landlords against tenants. There are easy-to-complete small claims forms for electronic filing and the case is heard by a judge, NOT a jury. Learn what you need to bring to your hearing and that you can do this yourself, although attorneys can be present if needed. If you have a claim filed against you, do not ignore it and if you would like to file a counter claim, you can do that online as well. QUESTIONS? www.baerlawoffice.com