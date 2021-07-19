"Smoke Out Hunger" BBQ event for Food Bank of Iowa is THIS SUNDAY!

SMOKE OUT HUNGER for the Food Bank of Iowa is an annual event that is happening THIS SUNDAY July 25th at Cowles Commons in downtown Des Moines! Michelle Book, President & CEO of the FBOI explains that this family friendly Sunday afternoon event builds awareness for food insecurity, while raising funds to help Iowans struggling to make ends meet. Bring your family and help another family in need. Enjoy all the BBQ you can eat from a participating local restaurants (including a vegetarian BBQ option). Pair your BBQ samplings with refreshing craft beers — all at no cost past the ticket price. Attendees will also experience music, kid’s activities, and games. All proceeds benefit Food Bank of Iowa’s work to end hunger in Iowa. Get tickets for this ALL THE BBQ YOU CAN EAT celebration at www.foodbankiowa.org/events/soh