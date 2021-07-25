"Smoke Out Hunger" for Food Bank of Iowa coming to Cowles Commons Sunday July 25th

Smoke Out Hunger is back in 2021 to benefit Food Bank of Iowa Sunday, July 25th! People young and old can enjoy all-you-can-eat barbeque prepared by Central Iowa chefs, complemented by craft beer, dessert, table games, and live music. Have fun with your entire family while helping another Iowa family in need.
Location: Cowles Commons | 221 Walnut St, Des Moines
Time: 11:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. Sunday July 25, 2021
Purchase your tickets today -- prices go up $10 on the day of the event!
https://give.foodbankiowa.org/ge/soh2021