Smoke Out Hunger Success | Paid Content

Paid Content | Michelle Book, CEO of Food bank of Iowa is here to talk about the great turn out and success Smoke Out Hunger was this year. This was the 8th Annual Smoke Out Hunger Event. The weather was perfect for everyone to come out and support. There was 620 people in attendance, over 100 more than last year. They were able to Raise $88k to fight hunger and food scarcity in Iowa. Michelle wants to thank the Local 5 team, Smoke Out Hungers presenting sponsor Nation Wide, Foster Group, Doll Distributing and all the 30+ Sponsors.