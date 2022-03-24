x
Sneak Peak at some of the "WILD LIGHTS" at Blank Park Zoo

Blank Park Zoo's Wild Lights Festival presented by MidAmerican Energy Company returns in April & May Wednesday-Sunday nights from 7:30-10pm.

Blank Park Zoo's Wild Lights Festival presented by MidAmerican Energy Company is returning with a new theme, new lanterns and a few fan favorites. Immerse your family in light and culture in a visually stunning festival of over 40 larger-than-life illuminated lanterns featuring endangered animals, Asian mythical creatures and Prehistoric Dinosaurs displays. The event runs April 1-May 30 (nightly, Wednesday – Sunday plus Memorial Day) from 7:30 p.m. – 10 p.m. Please allow 60-90 minutes for the best viewing experience...although Ryan Bickle shares and idea of how you can MAXIMIZE your viewing experience! 

Advance Tickets: $24.95/person; $19.95/Zoo member (ages one and under are free)
Four pack tickets: $89.95 or $71.95/member (available online only)
At the Door: $30/person; $25/member (limited availability)
Group tickets: group ticket discounts for groups of 40 or more. Call 515-974-2506 for more information.  Tickets are limited for each evening, please purchase tickets in advance.  For more information go to www.blankparkzoo.com 

