Something for Everyone this Week with Catch Des Moines

Alex Wilson from Catch Des Moines goes over what's to come this week

Today's segment of Catch Des Moines, Alex Wilson shares with us some exciting things that are happening this week in the Greater Des Moines area.

Get ready for an evening of funny, satirical roasting of more than 20 Broadway hits when you go to Forbidden Broadway: The Next Generation at Temple Theater, today through Sunday. The show features outrageous costumes, spoofs of songs, and pokes fun at your favorite musicals and stars.

The third largest ag show is at the Iowa Events Center today through Thursday. There will be more than 700 exhibitors covering more than seven acres.

Celebrate Groundhog Day at High Life Lounge on Thursday for their 19th annual Groundhog Day Grand Opening. Polk County Paula will let us know what the future of winter looks like. There will also be a special menu with breakfast favorites and a basketball-themed party with prizes.

Cirque Wonderland is bringing their circus variety show, Aurora to Stoner Theater on Saturday. You'll see a variety of circus artists from professional to hobbyists. The performance is not only about acrobatics and stunts, but a celebration of hope and resilience through art.