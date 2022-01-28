"Sophie" the Miniature Horse is available for adoption at the ARL of Iowa

Carrie Spain, ARL 2nd Chance Ranch Coordinator, introduces you to Sophie, a 12 year old Mini-Horse that is available for adoption right now at Animal Rescue League

Meet Sophie, a 12-year old Miniature Horse that is available for adoption right now at the Animal Rescue League of Iowa's Second Chance Ranch located at the ARL Main Location. Carrie Spain says Sophie is a "little love bug" that does get alone with other animals and is halter broke. If you would like to meet her, call the ARL Second Hand Ranch and arrange for a visit at 515 473 9112.

There are still limited spots available for Valentine Photos Shoot 2022 with your Pet NEXT weekend, February 5th, from 10a-2:30p at ARL Main. Goto arl-iowa.org/events and click on the calendar for Valentine's Day Photo Shoot. You'll also find out information on how to still order your Valentine's Dog or Cat Mom or Dad boxes and Gourmet Apples for Valentine's Day!

And, learn about the special evenings with delicious food & friends to celebrate Spay & Neuter Month! Thursday February 17th and Saturday February 27th you can purchase meals from Scornovacca's Italian Ristorante (2/17) and Opa! Italian and Greek (2/27) for $20. $12 of the cost will go directly to the ARL of Iowa! Plus, RayGun has designed a special Limited Edition "Spay-ghetti" Shirt for the event that can be purchased for $25!