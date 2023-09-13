Special Deals with Karl Chevrolet | Paid Content

Paid Content | Bret Moyer Zooms in to talk about what Karl Chevrolet has to offer. First off they have inventory on the ground. All months receive 10% off select Compass Models, plus 15% off for everyone on Jeep Gladiators. On select ‘23 LD Silverado’s receive an APR as low as 0% + $750 cash allowance and no payment for 90 days. Finally, they offer $8,000 off select 2023 F-150 XLT models – go to karlfordsc.com for all the details and to view the best prices around on a new FORD truck. They have inventory that is inbound or on the ground at many of our locations that is available today, so if you are in the market for a new vehicle now is the time to come out and see them.
Quality is the difference that makes them Iowa’s #1 Dealer for all Brands at the Karl Auto Group. Vehicles are all put through rigorous inspection and made as close to new as possible. Things like tires, brakes, scratches, dents, curb rash on wheels are all taken care of before we sell you the vehicle. With over 550 Preowned vehicles to choose from, they have the best selection in Central Iowa.
Don’t Miss out on Summer Nights tonight at Karl Customs. It’s the last one of the season. They will have all their Corvettes for sale on display.