Special Opportunities with the ARL of Iowa

The ARL of Iowa is still hosting the Tree of Life through the end of the year. Give a gift to a pet in need this holiday season. An opportunity to leave gifts for homeless pets and help supply the shelter with items the animals depend on daily. Choose an item from our wish list and put it under the tree at one of our drop-off locations in the Des Moines metro. Items needed are KMR/PMR, blankets, towels, easy cheese, cat carriers, timothy hay, etc.