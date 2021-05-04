x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Local 5 - weareiowa.com | Des Moines Local News & Weather | Des Moines, Iowa

Iowa Live

Spend your retirement income on things that will help achieve your goals!

Loren Merkle discusses a strategy that will give you the ability to focus your retirement income on the things you really want and need | PAID CONTENT

PAID CONTENT | Preparing for your retirement involves a lot of planning, including setting a realistic budget for your "Go-Go" years! Loren Merkle explains how important tackling debt prior to retirement can help in your budgeting for your active retirement years.   Loren also has information on a Journey to Retirement ONLINE Workshop being offered this week. To sign up for complimentary workshops or any additional information go to  www.merkleplan.com 