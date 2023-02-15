Spring Events Happening at Living History Farms

Learn all about the events that are springing up in spring!

Example video title will go here for this video

Elizabeth Keest Sedrel from Living History Farms is here to talk about the Spring events being held.

Spring Break Camp is for grades 2-5 and is happening March 13-17. Different grade groups get to participate in different Knowledge themed camps. Grades 2 and 3 Get to experience Garden Sprouts. They'll learn how food reaches your table. Plan and plant your very own garden and learn what plants need to survive and thrive. Grades 4 and 5 get to experience Steampunk. Go back to the imagined future! Learn what Victorians in the 19th century—when life was changing rapidly because of the Industrial Revolution—predicted for our world today.

Join the 1876 town of Walnut Hill in celebrating Easter with traditional holiday activities with an old-fashioned flair. There will be ongoing egg hunts (for toddlers to 12-year-olds, divided by age), baby farm animals, horse-drawn wagon rides, games, and more.