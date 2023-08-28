St Vincent de Paul fighting Food Scarcity in central Iowa

Steve Havemann the Chief Executive officer at St. Vincent de Paul is here to talk about helping people with food in Central Iowa. So many students are going back to school which means you need to make expenses towards them. This might hinder your ability to purchase food and meals for them. People shouldn’t feel hesitant to stop by the pantry when it can be beneficial for you. Don’t feel shame when it comes to needing help.

They are celebrating their 10 years in Central Iowa. They have also gone ahead and rebranded the name to Vinny’s. It sounds like and is reminiscent of a friendly place to stop by for food, like the name of a beloved community restaurant. They also have job opportunities. They are helping people get back to work and on their feet. A perfect opportunity for people to get a second chance. If you need assistance take advantage of St. Vincent de Paul.