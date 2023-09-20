STEM at the Blank Park Zoo | Paid Content

Paid Content | Jessica Shellhorn is here with a special friend and to talk about an amazing opportunity Sunday, October 1st.
Ozzy the opossum joins us in the studio. They are the only marsupials who live in North America. Marsupials are animals who have pouches. Their tales are strong and can grip things. Male Possums can’t hang on their tales unlike their female counterpart and baby possums. These animals are important to the environment because they are the pest control such as tics and insects. When they get stressed out, they fall asleep/look dead. It’s their defense mechanism.
Join all the animals at the zoo for a special day celebrating Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math. Participate in fun activities with a variety of STEM organizations across Iowa to encourage students to explore STEM related fields. Activities are designed for K-5th graders, but younger and older children can learn too.