STEM at the Blank Park Zoo | Paid Content

Ozzy the opossum joins us in the studio. They are the only marsupials who live in North America. Marsupials are animals who have pouches. Their tales are strong and can grip things. Male Possums can’t hang on their tales unlike their female counterpart and baby possums. These animals are important to the environment because they are the pest control such as tics and insects. When they get stressed out, they fall asleep/look dead. It’s their defense mechanism.