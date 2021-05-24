x
Stocks and Bonds "Rule of 100" compared to customizable plan

Loren Merkle discusses his thoughts on the "Rule of 100" and what may be a much better option when planning your retirement | PAID CONTENT

PAID CONTENT | Loren Merkle explains the real difference between stocks and bonds and the roles they play in building your retirement plan. He also addresses something known as the "Rule of 100" and what it means as compared to a customizable plan. There is also a special two-part Complementary ONLINE Workshop Tuesday and Wednesday at 6pm that you can register for by going to www.merkleplan.com and selecting "Journey to Retirement: Two Part Event"