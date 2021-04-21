x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Local 5 - weareiowa.com | Des Moines Local News & Weather | Des Moines, Iowa

Iowa Live

Strong focus on health and wellness at New Horizon Academy

Jeannine Laughlin, Area Director at New Horizon Academy, shares simple ways to teach children about health and wellness | PAID CONTENT

PAID CONTENT | At New Horizon Academy, providing a safe and healthful environment for the children entrusted to their care is their number one priority. New Horizon Academy also has a strong focus on health and wellness. Area Director, Jeannine Laughlin suggests simple things that can you can do to help teach children about health and wellness in everyday life. Learn more at https://www.newhorizonacademy.net/