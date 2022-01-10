Stronger than Cancer Event at Big Creek State Park this Saturday (10/1/22)

Loren Merkle, Merkle Retirement Planning, talks about the special meaning that the 3rd Annual Stronger Than Cancer Event has this Saturday October 1, 2022 from 10a-1p at Big Creek State Park. The event was created in honor of longtime employee and friend Abby Huntrods, who began battling breast cancer several years ago. We lost Abby last October and this will be the first event without her in person, but, spiritually...we KNOW she will be with us. Come out to Big Creek State Park for this family friendly event which includes a 5K Walk at 10:30am to benefit Can Do Cancer. Face painting, bubbles, an ice cream truck, food and even local Des Moines favorite, our buddy, Andrew Hoyt (Song: Good Morning Des Moines) will be there to entertain! You can donate by clicking here: CanDoCancer.org/Impact/Stronger-Than-Cancer Please come out to have some fun while sharing your stories of cancer survivors, patients and those we have lost to this disease.