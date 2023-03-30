Success Story with Dr. Vince Hassel | Paid Content

Paid Content | Dr. Vince Hassel and Lou Ann Parker join us via Zoom to talk about Dr. Hassel's lifechanging weight loss program. Lou Ann shares her success story on how she was able to lose around 28 lbs. She learned about Dr. Hassel through a friend who showed significant weight loss in a short amount of time. Her goal was to lose weight fast and this program does the job. By following along the program she was able to eat healthier and fresher foods. She was able to limit her food intake by doing intermittent fasting. Lou Ann has described the second part of the program fun. She maintains the regiment by eating less and certain types of healthy foods at certain times with the meals still being fulfilling.