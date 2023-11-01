Sunday is "Iowa State Fair Day" with the Iowa Wolves | Paid Content

Paid Content | "Iowa State Fair Day" presented by Landus at the Iowa Wolves G-League Basketball game is THIS SUNDAY at 2pm at Wells Fargo Arena! Chip Albright (Iowa Wolves) and Ann Appleseth (Landus) stop by to talk about the origin of this unique idea and some of the unique things you can expect at the game including a BUTTER SCULTURE of Alpha and BABY GOATS...Plus, Iowa Wolves Trucker Hats for the first 1000! Learn about Landus and find out why giving back to the community is so important and how 4-H and FFA clubs can get FREE TICKETS to the game! Get more information at www.iawolves.com