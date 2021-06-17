Superstar Racing Experience coming to Knoxville Raceway this Saturday Night! | Paid Content

PAID CONTENT | NASCAR Hall of Famer & 3-time NASCAR Cup Series Champion Crew Chief Ray Evernham talks about the Superstar Racing Experience Series that he helped create. The SRX Series has 6 stops on its schedule and Knoxville Raceway is destination #2 THIS SATURDAY NIGHT! Ray discusses how the series got its start and the SUPERSTARS that will be racing Saturday night including: 4-time and 2021 Indianapolis 500 Winner Helio Castroneves, NASCAR Champions (& SRX co-founder) Tony Stewart, Bill Elliott, Bobby Labonte, 2-time Daytona 500 winner Michael Waltrip, INDYCAR stars Marco Andretti, Paul Tracy, Willy T. Ribbs, Trans Am star Ernie Francis Jr, Dirt Late Model star Scott Bloomquist, NASCAR Truck Series' (ringer) Hailie Deegan and our LOCAL ALL-STAR...KNOXVILLE RACEWAY CHAMPION "BLACKJACK" BRIAN BROWN...in the familiar #21!