SWIFTY is a one-year old sweetheart at the ARL who needs a forever home

Kathryn Vry, Animal Behavior and Enrichment Specialist - Animal Rescue League of Iowa, visits with Swifty, a one year old Labrador that is looking for a loving forever home. Swift is ready for dog training and Kathryn shows us a tip to help with dogs that have a tendency to "mouth" people that are around. We also learn about Yappy Hour & Iowa Dog Jog Pre-Party that is happening next week at ARL Main. Plus, details on the Iowa Dog Jog NEW LOCATION this year and training sessions that are coming up at the ARL!