Symptoms of Knee Pain with Vero Health Center | Paid Content

Paid Content | At Vero Health Center, they see a lot of patients with knee issues due to ruptured ligaments or torn cartilage. On the medical side, arthritis, gout, or even infection can cause knee pain. The location of the knee pain varies depending on the cause of the problem. one of the most common things that happens to an individual of any age, is that when they get up from a chair or the couch, the pain is so numbing that they must pause for a couple of seconds before they can walk.
Some symptoms of knee pain can be swelling and stiffness, redness, warm to the touch, weakness, and instability, popping and crunching noises, and inability to fully straighten the knee. Risks can include weight gain due to poor mobility, a lack of strength and flexibility because strong muscles help stabilize and protect the joints. Some sports can increase the stress on the knee joint which can include jogging because of the constant pounding of the pavement. If you have a previous knee injury, you are 60% likely to have another one at some point.