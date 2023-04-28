Talking with the ARL of Iowa

Learn about the upcoming events hosted by the ARL

We are joined by Tristan Haag and Luli. Tristan is here to talk about what the ARL has in store for the upcoming weeks and to introduce Luli. Luli is a female American Pit Bull Terrier. She’s 7 years old and loves back scratches. Luli is up for adoption at the ARL Main location.

The ARL is hosting a vaccine clinic May 1st however registration has been filled. You still have the opportunity to sign up for the upcoming clinic coming June 5th.

Yappy Hour and Petcasso event is happening Wednesday, May 3rd at ARL Main, Bailey’s Park. It is free to attend and it’s a dog friendly event and you don’t need a dog to attend.