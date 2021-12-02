LIVE comedy returns to the Funny Bone in West Des Moines Friday, Saturday & Valentine's Sunday with Tammy Pescatelli! Tammy visits with Lou about her LAST visit to Des Moines when she CO-HOSTED Iowa Live with him the week prior to all the pandemic restriction going into place!
Tammy Pescatelli LIVE on stage this weekend in West Des Moines!
LIVE comedy in West Des Moines this weekend as Tammy Pescatelli returns to the Funny Bone for the 1st time since her last visit the week before pandemic restrictions