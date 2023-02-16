TAXACT is Here to Help You | Paid Content

Paid Content | TAXACT is here to help you file your taxes with confidence. Mark is here to clarify on how to to actively report their return on the 1099-k.

Mark offers three tips to helps us on this new change. Not all transactions are considered taxable income, but you might possibly need to provide proof for it. Second, you do not need to report money from a third-party money transfer app for cost-splitting as it isn't taxable. Finally, always report your taxable income and to keep good records of your income.