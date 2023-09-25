Testosterone Jumpstart with Vero Health Center | Paid Content

Learn the symptoms of low testosterone levels | Paid Content

Paid Content | Joining us today is Dr. Josiah Fitzsimmons, DC from Vero Health Center. He is here to talk about low-t. Low testosterone or Low-T are identified with a simple blood test to understand the levels of testosterone. Symptoms of Low-T can include weight gain, trouble sleeping, high cholesterol, low energy, loss of muscle mass, and lowered libido. Lou, everyone must understand, we’re not 18 anymore. Our bodies change, but there are things you can do to get your youth back. After 30 most men experience a gradual drop in testosterone. Symptoms can make you feel tired, unmotivated, and just not feeling as good as you used to.

Testosterone is the main androgen. It stimulates the development of male characteristics and is essential for reproduction. Levels are typically highest in the morning and decline throughout the day. The American Urological Society considers low blood testosterone to be less than 300 nanograms, but as a medical facility, Vero Health Center takes symptoms into consideration when diagnosing low testosterone.

Vero Health Center uses FDA approved testosterone treatment tailored to the individual needs of each patient. They get it right the first time with time-tested medical diagnosis and treatment. The first thing is to meet with one of their Drs and get a simple blood test to measure your hormone levels. It’s imperative to learn the medical facts of each patient. There is no one-size-fits-all, cookie-cutter pill or shot. Men are all different and the same dosage of hormones varies from person-to-person. The goal is to get revved up with full testosterone and be hitting on all cylinders.