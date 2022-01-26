TEXT to SELL plus 64 HD Trucks available NOW at Karl Auto Group!

PAID CONTENT | Bret Moyer, GM-Karl Chevrolet, says they are looking to BUY your quality pre-owned vehicle to help supply their 7 Iowa dealerships. In order to make the process as convenient as possible, they are now offering a new "TEXT to SELL" feature that can get you a response in as little as 20 minutes! TEXT the word "SELL" to 515-414-6297. Send three photos of exterior, three photos of interior & photo of vehicle's VIN...you can expect a response within 20 minutes during normal business hours.

Bret also mentioned that they are excited about the 64 HEAVY DUTY TRUCKS (3/4 and 1 Ton) that are available RIGHT NOW...Chevrolets, GMCs, Fords and Ram! And, if you are looking for an F-150...Karl Ford had 90 that are inbound that you can select from and purchase right now! And remember the Karl Assurance that you will NEVER pay more than MSRP for any vehicle at the Karl Auto Group! Get more information by visiting www.karlauto.com