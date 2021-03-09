The 80% Rule when it comes to Retirement Planning | Paid Content

PAID CONTENT | Loren Merkle of Merkle Retirement Planning helps explain the 80% "Rule of Thumb" that some people use to estimate how much income they will need to remain at their current lifestyle upon retirement. Loren discusses the sources for this income and talks about a good portion of this income coming from Social Security...so, it is vital that you select the proper option that will apply the most benefits to your given situation. That is why it is important to have a customized retirement plan to best suit your needs. You can have a conversation with Merkle Retirement Planning by visiting www.merkleplan.com. Be sure to check the Merkle Retirement Planning YOU TUBE CHANNEL for a variety of topics that could answer even more of your questions!