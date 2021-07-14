The Albaugh Classic Car Show-THIS SATURDAY-at The District at Prairie Trail | Paid Content

The Albaugh Classic Car Show presented by Karl Chevrolet returns, after a 10 year hiatus, at The District at Prairie Trail in Ankeny this Saturday! | Paid Content

PAID CONTENT | After a 10 year break, The Albaugh Classic Car Show presented by Karl Chevrolet returns to Ankeny at The District at Prairie Trail! About 250 incredible show cars will be on display, including select vehicles from Dennis Albaugh & Carl Moyer's own personal collections, during an afternoon and evening full of fun for the whole family! Weather permitting, you'll even have a chance to see Dennis Albaugh's fully restored GM Futureliner, one of only a handful that exist! The day will begin at 2pm and filled with great activities all day long and is FREE to attend - and finish with two awesome bands the Dirty Rotten Scoundrels and SuperJam!

You will also be able to bring food from the restaurants into the "Pit Stop" entertainment garden where we will have tables or you can bring blankets and chairs to watch the entertainment all day long!

And, as a special BONUS...There is a once in a lifetime opportunity to purchase a ticket at the show Saturday to see Dennis's entire car collection on Sunday July 18th - The tickets will be $15 and 100% of the proceeds will go to the William J. Goldhammer Habitat for Humanity Memorial Scholarship Fund!

For all of the details go to albaughclassic.com