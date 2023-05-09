The Baer Law Office is Taking Up Mesothelioma Cases | Paid Content

Learn about what Mesothelioma is and how some people may have contracted it and what you can do about it | Paid Content

Paid Content | Kim Baer is here to talk about Mesothelioma cases and how it’s an actual concern. Mesothelioma is caused by inhaling asbestos fibers. These microscopic fibers can get lodged in the lining of the lungs and abdomen, causing damage to the cells, and eventually developing into mesothelioma. Asbestos exposure is the primary cause of mesothelioma cancer.

Inhaling or ingesting asbestos causes these microscopic fibers to get lodged in the lining of the chest or abdomen. Over time, the fibers cause tumor development because the body is incapable of expelling the fibers. The risk for developing mesothelioma is 10 times higher for people older than 60 compared to people younger than 40 because all sorts of industries used asbestos up until 1980s and some early 1990s.

If you've been directly exposed to asbestos fibers at work or at home, your risk of mesothelioma is greatly increased. Living with someone who worked with asbestos. People who are exposed to asbestos may carry the fibers home on their skin and clothing. Exposure to these stray fibers over many years can put others in the home at risk of mesothelioma. People who work with high levels of asbestos can reduce the risk of bringing home asbestos fibers by showering and changing clothes before leaving work.