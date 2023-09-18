The Benefits of Cooking with New Horizon Academy | Paid Content

Go on culinary adventures with your family | Paid Content

Paid Content | Kalena Bonell, Area Director at New Horizon Academy is here to talk about how cooking can be beneficial for families and children. At New Horizon Academy, we like to use Look and Cook Recipes to help children learn and grow.

Cooking boosts: language development, fine motor skills, math ability, introduces scientific concepts., increases focus and attention, teaches life skills, promotes healthy eating, and boosts self-confidence.

Talking and describing what you are doing can expose children to new vocabulary works. Mixing the ingredients, rolling the dough, and handling different kitchen tools are all great ways to enhance your child’s motor skills. When your child can successfully complete a recipe, create their own snack, or make a meal, they feel a sense of pride and confidence.