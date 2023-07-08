The Big Success of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Iowa

Bridget Cravens-Neely, Chief Executive Officer of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Iowa is here to talk about the success that their organization has recently received. Out of 225 agencies across the country, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Iowa is one of 8 organizations to receive this top honor. They received the Pinnacle Award. This award recognizes top agencies for increasing their revenue and growing their overall number of mentors ("Bigs") and youth ("Littles") who are matched through the program, year over year, for two or more consecutive years. In the past year, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Iowa has served 570 youth.