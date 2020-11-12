The Des Moines Gay Men's Chorus Presents, "Light in the Darkness"
The Des Moines Gay Men's Chorus is presenting - Light in the Darkness - a streamed concert event. Two nights only - Fri, Dec 18th and Sat, Dec 19th. You can RSVP to the event to get a reminder and more information for the show. Information is available on their website - DMGMC.org and on Facebook
