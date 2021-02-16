x
The Des Moines Public Library has re-opened and has added a new resource

The Des Moines Public Library has reopened for browsing, inside holds pickup, computer use, wifi use, etc. The libraries are also serving as emergency warming centers during the dangerous cold snap.

 As DMPL ramps up services they continue to launch new services including a brand-new FREE resource called Creativebug! 