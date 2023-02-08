The Educational Program at New Horizon Academy | Paid Content

Paid Content | We are out at New Horizon Academy at the Johnston location. We are joined by Directors Kelena Bonell, Tara Konecne and Darby Hayslett. They are here to talk about the quality of childcare that New Horizon Academy has.
Having a safe, secure, healthy, and nurturing environment is necessary to optimize the development of each child. With the pandemic, it is now more critical than ever to provide a healthy and safe environment. 90% of a child’s brain is developed by age five, and children who form strong social attachments to important people early in their lives are more likely to relate well to others when they grow up. They also tend to be more curious and do well in school.
Research highlights the importance of the experiences of children during the early years in preparing children for school and future success. Because high quality early learning experiences cannot be left to chance. A comprehensive curriculum can help teachers and directors make thoughtful decisions about how and what to teach and serves as a blueprint for planning and implementing a curriculum that addresses all aspects of child development and building partnerships with families. an assessment system is critical in assisting teachers to be intentional in their teaching by accurately pinpointing where children are in their development and learning. Teachers should use this information to guide children’s learning and development.