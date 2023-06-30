The Father of the Grotto with the Iowa Almanac

Learn about the story of a significant landmark in North Central Iowa

Father Paul Doberstein was born in Germany in 1872 and emigrated to the United States at age 20. He was ordained in Milwaukee on June 30th, 1897. After a year as chaplain for a Dubuque hospital, he was appointed as pastor of the West Bend Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church. He remained there for the rest of his life, and during those 57 years, he created something truly remarkable. Shortly before he completed his seminar studies, Father Doberstein became critically ill with pneumonia. He prayed to the Virgin Mary, promising to build a shrine in her honor if he lived. He made good on that promise, creating the Grotto of the Redemption in West Bend.

It started as a fishing pond and park outside the church, an effort to get parishioners to stay after services. In 1912, after years of collecting rocks and precious stones, he began to create the Grotto, which is designed to tell the story of man's fall and his redemption by Christ as savior of the world. And as Father Doberstein recalled in a 1946 radio interview, he did it without any training…and without drawing plans. He simply visualized a finished project and put it together. Along with Matt Szerensce, who signed on to the project right out of high school and worked on it himself for 52 years, Father Doberstein envisioned a work of art that brings some 100,000 visitors each year to West Bend in northwest Iowa to see the largest grotto in the world.