The First 5-on-5 Iowa Girls State High School Basketball Champions

The Iowa Almanac remembers the historic crowning of the first Iowa Girls State High School Basketball 5 on 5 Champions...36 years ago today, March 16th! Professor Jeff Stein also reveals the reasoning for moving to this type of play and how the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union would sanction both forms of play for nine seasons, before the six on six format ended in 1993.
