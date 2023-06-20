The Importance of Setting up an LLC with Kim Baer | Paid Content

Paid Content | An LLC is a limited Liability Company. Setting up an LLC will help protect your personal assets if the person sues you and its pretty easy to do. The best way to describe it is that setting up an LLC is the same as creating a shield around your home, savings, cars, and all the things you own personally. You want to make separate accounts for your personal life and business life.

What happens if you do not have an LLC and you are sued? If you do not have a company set up and you are sued, and they win and obtain a judgment-- it will be a judgment against you personally. It can attach to your house and other assets but also will affect your credit rating. If you do have an LLC set up, the claim is against your company —not against you personally. If there’s not enough assets or insurance to cover it then the person cannot collect.