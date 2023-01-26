The Importance of Vaccinations with Medicap Pharmacy | Paid Content

Megan Myers discusses the importance of vaccines and the different types of vaccinations you can receive | Paid Content

Paid Content | Megan Myers from Medicap talks about the changes to Medicare and how it now covers most vaccines at no copay. Many commercial plans also cover vaccines at little to no cost.

Shingles vaccine is one of the more important vaccinations to get and with the new change to Medicare, its more accessible to get. Shingrix is a 2-dose vaccination recommended for everyone 50 and older. Shingrix is 97% effective at preventing shingles in adults aged 50 to 69 years old.

For Tetanus, DTap is initial series recommended for the young pediatric population - <7 years old (not given at the pharmacy) Tdap – is the booster dose (lower dose than DTAP). The first booster is recommended at 11 or 12 years of age and then every 10 years or with each pregnancy – to give the babies the greatest amount of protection possible.

To combat Pneumonia, Prevnar20 was approved June 2021– upgraded to protect against Pneumonia with just one dose. If someone has already gotten 2 doses of pneumonia vaccine before 2021 they are likely protected, but if they just got 1 dose or aren’t sure, give us a call and we will help you figure out if you need a pneumonia shot.