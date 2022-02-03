The Iowa Voice Known Around The World

March 2nd is the birthday for an Iowan known around the world for his amazing voice! Professor Jeff Stein shares the story of a man who grew up in Centerville, Iowa known as "Billy" to his family before winning the Bill Riley Talent Search in his hometown and then attending the University of Iowa and being discovered as one of the most talented and powerful voices in all of music. Learn the history behind a man who still calls Iowa home and who's voice has graced some of the greatest opera houses around the world with more than 100 operatic roles to his credit. If you ever met him, you'd realize he is one of the nicest people who ever came from the state of Iowa...Find out who he is by watching today's Iowa Almanac segment on Iowa Live! www.iowaalmanac.com