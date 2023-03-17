The Iowa Wolves Host an Inaugural Indoor Marathon | Paid Content

Cheer on marathon runners and watch basketball at the same time | Paid Content

Paid Content | Chip Albright joins us today in studio accompanied by Mellissa Merrifield of DMOS and Jan Atchison to talk about the upcoming Iowa Wolves game and event happening March 22. The Iowa Wolves and DMOS Partner with IMT Des Moines Marathon to host an Inaugural Indoor Marathon. March 22 is also Hoops and Howls and Ag Week Celebration. The Indoor Marathon will have runners running 111 laps indoors! Fans can cheer on runners and watch basketball at the same time.

Jan Atchison talks about her experience as a runner and how much she enjoys running. Her first marathon was the Drake Marathon in 1991. She has participated in marathons throughout the 50 states and has completed over 66 of them.