The Latest on the Next Iowa Wild Game | Paid Content

Paid Content | We are out in the rink at Wells Fargo Arena with the Iowa Wild's director of broadcasting and team services, Ben Gislason. The perfect setting for the topic of the next two games this weekend against San Diego. Saturday, April 1st game is Beach night. Come on down to the game as they're giving away free Iowa Wild themed towels. Game starts at 6 Pm. Sunday, April 2 is Pucks N pawns Day. Dogs are able to attend the game which starts at 3 PM. For more information, visit iowawild.com