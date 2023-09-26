The Latest with Catch Des Moines

Find all the fun things to do in Central Iowa

Alex Wilson joins us to talk about some of the fun things going on in Central Iowa this week.

AQS QuiltWeek will take place in Des Moines tomorrow through Saturday at the Iowa Events Center. You’ll get to see semi-finalists and award-winning quilts, along with special quilt exhibits from around the world. There will also be workshops, lectures, and a vendor Merchant Mall. Admission starts at $12 for members and $15 for non-members.

Catch the final Historic Valley Junction Farmers Market of the season on Thursday. Shop more than 80 vendors selling fresh produce, baked goods, plants, arts, and prepared foods. Enjoy live music from The Crust while you shop. Swing by from 4 – 8 p.m.

Make it a family night at Jester Park’s Outdoor Recreation and Wellness Center on Friday for Family Fun Night. The night includes bouldering, archery, family games and puzzles, making s’mores, and more. The cost is $5 per person with children under 4 free.