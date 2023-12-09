The Latest With Catch Des Moines

Find all the fun things to do in Central Iowa.

all the amazing things to do in Central Iowa and the Des Moines area.

This is your last chance to Catch an Iowa Cubs game during their homestand today through Sunday at Principal Park. They will be taking on the Saint Paul Saints each day. Check out the Iowa Cubs website to see game day promotions. Tickets start at $10.

The Beaverdale Fall Festival returns to downtown Beaverdale this Friday and Saturday. The festival includes inflatables, a carnival, a parade, live music, food vendors, cornhole tournament, and so much more. Beaverdale Fall Festival is free to attend. Visit fallfestival.org to see the full schedule of events.

Support local artists at the Art on the Lake Festival happening Saturday at Copper Creek Lake Park in Pleasant Hill. The family-friendly event features music by local musicians, local food vendors, interactive kids’ crafts, and showcases more than 50 artists. The event aims to promote interest and participation in arts among the community. Stop by the free event from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.