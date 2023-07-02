The Latest with Catch Des Moines

Greg Edwards is here to talk about what's to come in Des Moines this week

Example video title will go here for this video

Lots of stuff happening this week and Greg Edwards from Catch Des Moines is here with the latest.

Drew Lynch will be doing stand up comedy at the Hoyt Sherman Place this Thursday. He won second place on season 10 of America’s Got Talent and has more than two million subscribers on YouTube. Tickets start at $27 with the show starting at 7:30 p.m.

Calling all dinosaur lovers Jurassic Quest is coming tot he Iowa Events Center this Friday through Sunday! Jurassic Quest is the world’s largest, most popular dino event with unique and exciting experiences for the whole family. See more than 100 life size animatronic dinosaurs including Spinosaurus, T-Rex, and an incredible 50-foot long Megalodon. Interact with trainers, baby dinos, and watch a live Raptor show. Tickets start at $22.

Winter Jam returns to Wells Fargo Arena on Friday. You'll get to hear from artists and bands in one evening. General admission gets in at 6 p.m. with the preshow concerts starting then and the rest of the concerts starting at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $15.

Catch the Iowa Wild in action at Wells Fargo Arena on Saturday. Game night promotion is Pink in the Rink with an LED wand giveaway. There will also be a specialty jersey and action benefiting the MercyOne Richard Deming Cancer Center. Puck drops at 6 p.m. with tickets starting at $26.