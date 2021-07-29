The NADAS to perform at 4TH Annual Mental Health Awareness Concert

Project Silence No More president Anjali Dhawan has information on the 4TH Annual Mental Health Awareness Concert taking place at Terra Park in Johnston Thursday August 5, 2021 at 6:30pm. This event will feature live music, powerful speakers, fun food trucks, and local organizations. The Nadas will headline the show as we gather at this FREE event to raise awareness about mental health. www.projectsilencenomore.org or PRJCTSNM on Facebook/Instagram