The NBA Team from IOWA in latest edition of Iowa History Journal

Michael Swanger, Owner/Publisher of The Iowa History Journal, discusses what is in the January/February issue of the magazine including the NBA team from Waterloo, Iowa! Learn about how this happened and some of the teams they played that are still in the NBA today! Find out the backstory behind the Soldiers and Sailors Monument that stands near the capitol here in Des Moines. And, see the trophy that was awarded to Iowa's Louise Goodwin who was named 'Miss Perfect Back of America' in 1933! Learn more at www.iowahistoryjournal.com