A new event is starting up in Des Moines. Sunday, June 4th, Lauridsen Amphitheater will host Nice Tri. We are joined by Mindy Toyne, the event founder to learn more. Joined with her are Mike Butterworth and Jason Walsmith from The Nadas who will also be playing at the event. The Nice Tri is the only event of its kind in the country. A "chill" Triathlon for anyone and everyone! Regardless of motivation or mobility, everyone gets a medal, cup and drink for Trying! Tickets are only $25 and include a concert by The Snacks and The Nadas. Tickets are available at thenicetri.com and all ages are welcome!