The Salvation Army is changing lives with your donations and offering 50% OFF ALL CLOTHING at their stores THIS SATURDAY! | Paid Content

PAID CONTENT | Major Brendon Robertson & Jennifer Midgorden of the Salvation Army join Lou at the Clive location Thrift Store. Major Robertson explains how the money raised from your donated items or monetary contributions help change lives here in Central Iowa with the various programs that are offered. Jennifer Midgorden then explains that they are having a Back to School Sale happening at ALL 6 Central Iowa LOCATIONS this Saturday, August 14th. This sale is on ALL CLOTHING...50% OFF! They are also encouraging DONATIONS of clothing items this week to help stock the racks for this big sale on Saturday.