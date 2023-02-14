The Week of the 13th with Catch Des Moines

Alex Wilson is here to talk about what's happening this week in Des Moines

Busy Week in des Moines for beef and sports lovers.

The Iowa beef Expo is still going on at the Iowa State Fairgrounds till Sunday. You can go purchase beef and watch demos and see sales. Admission and parking is free.

Cheer on your favorite wrestler during the IHSAA State Wrestling tournament tomorrow through Saturday. The tournament will be taking place at Wells Fargo Arena. Tickets start at $12. Expect downtown to be busy as over +200 people are in town for this event.

Catch the Des Moines Buccaneers in action on Friday and Saturday at Buccaneer Arena. The Bucs will be facing the Waterloo Black Hawks on Friday. It will be country night with live music. They will face the Sioux Falls Stampede next Saturday. The doxie dash will be happening during the game. Tickets start at $10.