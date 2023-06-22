This Day in Iowa History with Professor Jeff Stein

Hear about something significant that happened in Iowa

Virginia Christine Ricketts was born in the southwest Iowa town of Stanton on March 5th, 1920. Using the name Virginia Christine, she had a long career as an actress, including playing a nosy bigot in the movie "Guess Who's Coming to Dinner". But most likely, you'll remember her from this role.

For 21 years in the 1960s, 70s, and 80s, Virginia Christine played the character Mrs. Olson in the long-running Folgers coffee commercials. Her hometown wanted to honor her, so in 1971, Stanton repainted its water tower to resemble a coffee pot, complete with handle and spout. It became known as the World's Largest Coffee Pot, and would hold three quarters of a million cups of coffee.



But even the world's largest coffee pot was not large enough to handle the water needs of Stanton, so on June 22nd, 2001, five years after Virginia Christine's death, the city added a second water tower...this one in the shape of a coffee cup. The coffee cup water tower would hold 2.4 million cups of coffee. Both were decorated with a Swedish-style tollware design, with decorative hearts and flowers.